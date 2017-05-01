Video: Chris Coghlan talks about his amazing dive into home plate

Blue Jays utilityman Chris Coghlan made what very well may end up being the best play of 2017 when he somersaulted over Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and touched home plate to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning last week . It's a relatively rare play because, up until recently, runners were allowed to run into catchers to attempt to jar the ball loose.

