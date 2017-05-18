The Ideal Roster Construction

The Cardinals have won more games than any other franchise this decade. Whether you credit GM John Mozeliak or a variety of other factors-including the Cardinals scouting department and minor league player development-the point is clear: the Cardinals have bypassed the " trust the process " phase teams like the Cubs and Astros, who have cashed in 100-loss seasons for top draft picks like tickets at an arcade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Viva El Birdos.