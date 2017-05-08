Statcast spotlight: Who can stop Zim?

Ryan Zimmerman drives a two-run home run to left-center field in the top of the 4th inning, giving the Nationals a 2-1 lead Ryan Zimmerman 7:05 p.m. ET -- Nationals at Orioles Who can stop Zimmerman? The Nationals first baseman crushed two more balls on Saturday night against the Phillies: a 105.1-mph, 411-foot home run off Vince Velasquez , and a 110.7-mph double that Michael Saunders lost in the lights at Citizens Bank Park but was still the hardest-hit ball of the game. Both of those hits were -- the most dangerous types of batted ball, which produce an expected batting average of at least .500 and an expected slugging of at least 1.500 -- bringing Zimmerman's season total to 18, most in the Majors.

