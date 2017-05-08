Statcast spotlight: Who can stop Zim?

Statcast spotlight: Who can stop Zim?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Ryan Zimmerman drives a two-run home run to left-center field in the top of the 4th inning, giving the Nationals a 2-1 lead Ryan Zimmerman 7:05 p.m. ET -- Nationals at Orioles Who can stop Zimmerman? The Nationals first baseman crushed two more balls on Saturday night against the Phillies: a 105.1-mph, 411-foot home run off Vince Velasquez , and a 110.7-mph double that Michael Saunders lost in the lights at Citizens Bank Park but was still the hardest-hit ball of the game. Both of those hits were -- the most dangerous types of batted ball, which produce an expected batting average of at least .500 and an expected slugging of at least 1.500 -- bringing Zimmerman's season total to 18, most in the Majors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC