Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals
The Brewers head back on the road after salvaging the series finale against the Atlanta Braves to end the month of April, ending the season's first month at .500. The first road trip of the year played a big role in getting the team back to 13-13 after a disappointing season-opening homestand, going 6-3 against Toronto, Cincinnati and Chicago during that stretch.
