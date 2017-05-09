Red Sox: Travis Shaw aims to make former team regret trading him
Third baseman Travis Shaw is thriving with his new team, while the Boston Red Sox are still struggling to fill the void at the hot corner. May 1, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw hits a game winning three run home run off of St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Seung-Hwan Oh during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BoSox Injection.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC