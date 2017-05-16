Red Sox: Hanley Ramirez not expected to start in St. Louis Cardinals series
Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell indicated that Hanley Ramirez is likely to start both games in St. Louis on the bench. The Boston Red Sox head to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals in a short two-game series, which means they'll once again be without the benefit of the designated hitter spot in the lineup.
