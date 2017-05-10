Poncedeleon's progress is encouraging
Though Minor League pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon remains in the intensive care unit of an Iowa hospital three days after being struck on the head by a line drive, Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak reported that the doctors are "very encouraged by how things are progressing." Poncedeleon underwent surgery on Wednesday to relieve pressure around his brain.
