Pham recalled, hits 2-run HR as Cards...

Pham recalled, hits 2-run HR as Cards overpower Braves 10-0

20 hrs ago

St. Louis Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz, left, celebrates at the dugout entrance after scoring on a two-run homer by Tommy Pham in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Friday, May 5, 2017, in Atlanta. less St. Louis Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz, left, celebrates at the dugout entrance after scoring on a two-run homer by Tommy Pham in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Friday, May 5, 2017, ... more St. Louis Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz follows though on a two-run double as Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers looks on in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017, in Atlanta.

