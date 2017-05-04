Pham opens key callup with big night

Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Pham joined the Cardinals on Friday confident that his sight was sound, but puzzled as to why his power hadn't translated into many hits in recent weeks. "I've been crushing balls, and they've been going nowhere," Pham lamented Friday afternoon, shortly after joining the club to replace Stephen Piscotty on the active roster.

