Pederson, Puig walk off after scary collision
Dodgers outfielders Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig were shaken up after a collision on the warning track chasing Yadier Molina 's flyout in the 10th inning against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. Puig made the catch and hung on to the ball as he ran into Pederson, who immediately crashed onto the warning track.
