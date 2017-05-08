MLB roundup: Pham's 14th-inning HR lifts Cardinals

Tommy Pham went 4-for-5 and hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the 14th inning, to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Sun Trust Park. The go-ahead homer came in against Josh Collmenter and scored Magneuris Sierra, who reached on an error.

