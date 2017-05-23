Memphis thrives because of impressive...

Memphis thrives because of impressive depth

More significant than the fact that the Cardinals' Triple-A club in Memphis continues to pace the Pacific Coast League with 29 victories through 47 games is how many players are behind that success. The Cardinals find themselves with remarkable Triple-A depth, particularly with the recent return of injured starting pitchers John Gant , Luke Weaver and Marco Gonzales .

