Martinez likely to DL; Sierra to get callup

A bruised and banged up Cardinals roster lost another outfielder when Jose Martinez sustained a left groin injury while trying to beat out a grounder to third in Saturday night's The Cardinals will fly Martinez back to St. Louis on Sunday for an MRI exam, and they're poised to dig deep into the farm system to replace him. Though the organization will wait until Sunday to announce the coming roster move, they are expected to put Martinez on the 10-day disabled list and summon outfielder Magneuris Sierra from Class A Advanced Palm Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.