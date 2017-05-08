Marlins Morning News: Conley stumbles...

Marlins Morning News: Conley stumbles again

Read more: Fish Stripes

Adam Conley surrendered seven runs on six hits in three and two-thirds innings, including a three-run double and an RBI single to the opposing pitcher Carlos Martinez , as the left-hander's rough start to the season continued in a 9-4 loss to the Cardinals . The game did not feature either Martin Prado or Miguel Rojas as both players have landed on the disabled list after sustaining injuries in Sunday's win over the Mets .

