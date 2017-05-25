Maeda rallies Dodgers to 7-3 win over Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, of Japan, throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, of Japan, throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.