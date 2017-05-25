Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson Out After Collision With Yasiel Puig
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson missed Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals after a rough collision in the outfield with teammate Yasiel Puig on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers nearly lost two key members of their outfield after Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig collided during Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
