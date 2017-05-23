Logan Forsythe bats leadoff in return to Dodgers lineup

Logan Forsythe is back with the Dodgers and in his first night back he bats leadoff in the series opener against the Cardinals . Forsythe batted leadoff in eight of the first 15 games of the season before he was placed on the disabled list on Apr. 19. The Dodgers have gotten solid production out of the leadoff spot this season, hitting .289/.352/.487, fourth in the majors in OPS , fifth in wRC+ , and eighth in on-base percentage.

