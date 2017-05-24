Leake Leads Cardinals To 6-1 Win Over Dodgers

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Were There Dangerous Chemicals From Aliso Canyon Before The Big Leak? CBS2 News has obtained documents showing that even before the big leak, there was a steady stream of chemicals coming from the gas fields from 2000 until 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.