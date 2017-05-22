Krukow: Arroyo has proved he's going ...

Krukow: Arroyo has proved he's going to be a significant big league player

10 hrs ago

Giants rookie third baseman Christian Arroyo had the defining at-bat of his young career on Saturday evening. In the 13th inning of a 0-0 ballgame with the bases loaded, Arroyo fought of 11 pitches from Cardinals reliever Kevin Siegrist before smacking a two-run double to left-center field, in what would go down as the game's deciding hit.

