Joe Maddon believes MLB protectionism goes too far - or perhaps not far enough? The Cubs manager certainly believes banning takeout slides has gone too far. Joe Maddon's sarcastic rant against MLB slide rule includes 'cup check' suggestion Joe Maddon believes MLB protectionism goes too far - or perhaps not far enough? The Cubs manager certainly believes banning takeout slides has gone too far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.