How Cards reclaimed control of running game

20 hrs ago

St. Louis has ranked within the top five in limiting stolen bases each year since Yadier Molina 's rookie season in 2004, a period of extended distinction that points to both the catcher's on-field influence and the organization's philosophy of building, and teaching, around it. So to see the Cardinals plummet all the way to 16th in that department last season sent red flags throughout the organization.

