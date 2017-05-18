Homers not enough, as Cain hit hard in loss
Insistent that what he showed early this season was not an indication of a precipitous career decline, Adam Wainwright , in leading the Cardinals to an 8-3 win over the Giants on Sunday, delivered further evidence to rebuff such assumptions. The Cardinals' win also helped them halt a four-game losing streak and avoid being swept at Busch Stadium by the Giants for the first time since 1998.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Giants.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC