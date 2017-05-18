Homers not enough, as Cain hit hard in loss

Insistent that what he showed early this season was not an indication of a precipitous career decline, Adam Wainwright , in leading the Cardinals to an 8-3 win over the Giants on Sunday, delivered further evidence to rebuff such assumptions. The Cardinals' win also helped them halt a four-game losing streak and avoid being swept at Busch Stadium by the Giants for the first time since 1998.

