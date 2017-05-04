Holliday makes first-base debut with ...

Holliday makes first-base debut with Yankees

11 hrs ago Read more: New York Yankees

Matt Holliday did not play a single inning in the field this spring, with the Yankees preferring that he focus on remaining healthy for duty as a designated hitter, but Joe Girardi is ready to gamble that the veteran hasn't forgotten how to handle a few ground balls. The Yankees manager slotted Holliday at first base for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, wanting to get the 37-year-old's hot bat in the lineup against left-hander Jon Lester in the finale of the Interleague series.

