Gyorko, Pham lift Cardinals to 3-1 lead in fourth inning
Gyorko hit his seventh home run of the year in the fourth inning to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead over the Cubs. The homer tied him with first baseman Matt Carpenter for the team lead.
