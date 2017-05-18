Giants rally to beat Cardinals 6-5

19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Eduardo Nunez doubled in two runs in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Friday night. The Cardinals dropped their third straight and fourth of six.

