Giants CF Denard Span sidelined by left thumb injury

San Francisco Giants' Denard Span, right, runs to first on an RBI single as teammate Christian Arroyo, left, heads home to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, May 19, 2017, in St. Louis. less San Francisco Giants' Denard Span, right, runs to first on an RBI single as teammate Christian Arroyo, left, heads home to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on ... more San Francisco Giants' Denard Span follows through on an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, May 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.