Giants break through in 13th inning vs. Cardinals
Giants break through in 13th inning vs. Cardinals Christian Arroyo's two-run double broke a scoreless tie as San Francisco went on to win 3-1. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qGEbuw San Francisco Giants left fielder Eduardo Nunez scores ahead of the tag from St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the 13th inning at Busch Stadium.
