Garcia's 3-run HR not enough to rally Braves

21 hrs ago

Even after losing their third outfielder to an injury within the past three days, the Cardinals still managed to extend Julio Teheran 's SunTrust Park struggles and provide sufficient support for Mike Leake during Saturday night's 5-3 win over the Braves. Leake limited the Braves to one hit through the first six innings, then allowed a pair of extra-base hits, including Adonis Garcia 's three-run homer, in the seventh.

