Garcia's 3-run HR not enough to rally Braves
Even after losing their third outfielder to an injury within the past three days, the Cardinals still managed to extend Julio Teheran 's SunTrust Park struggles and provide sufficient support for Mike Leake during Saturday night's 5-3 win over the Braves. Leake limited the Braves to one hit through the first six innings, then allowed a pair of extra-base hits, including Adonis Garcia 's three-run homer, in the seventh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC