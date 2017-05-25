CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Gang Member Killed, Deputy Wounded In Compton Shootout A suspected gang member was killed and a deputy wounded in a shootout that erupted at a traffic stop in Compton, authorities said Thursday.

