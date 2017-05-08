Fowler's RBI single in 9th helps Cards rally past Miami 6-5

Pinch hitter Dexter Fowler singled home the tiebreaking run with one out in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from a late four-run deficit for their fifth consecutive victory by beating the Miami Marlins 6-5 Tuesday. The game was tied when Magneuris Sierra reached on an infield single with one out in the ninth and continued to second on an errant throw to first by A.J. Ramos .

