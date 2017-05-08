Fowler improving, but won't rush healing
Dexter Fowler , one of three Cardinals outfielders to go down with an injury since Thursday, threw on the side prior to Monday's series opener at Marlins Park. Fowler has not been in the starting lineup since jamming his right shoulder diving for a fly ball on Thursday.
