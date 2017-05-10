Flaherty seeking another strong start

The 19-year-old outfielder, the youngest player in the Southern League, did it all over again on Wednesday, homering in his first at-bat and collecting three hits for a second straight game. Acuna was promoted to Mississippi after he batted .287/.336/.478 with 11 extra-base hits and 14 steals in 28 games for Class A Advanced Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.