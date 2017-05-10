Fernandez throws first complete game

Fernandez throws first complete game

Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

A pair of 19-year-old prospects were at the forefront of Double-A Mississippi's 9-1 victory over Mobile on Tuesday night, as Ronald Acuna paced the M-Braves at the plate, while Kolby Allard took care of business on the mound. Playing in his first game for Mississippi after being promoted from Class A Advanced Florida early on Tuesday, Acuna, the , announced his arrival with a home run in his first at-bat, depositing the first pitch he saw over the wall in left-center field for a two-run shot.

