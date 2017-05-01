Edwardsville Parks and Rec announces upcoming senior ESCAPE trips

The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors to join us for a trip to the Stages St. Louis to see Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on June 13, tour Busch Stadium on July 13 and visit Missouri Botanical Gardens on August 24. On June 13, take a lively, colorful, and inspirational journey through ancient Egypt with JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. This fun-filled musical entertainment from Andrew Lloyd Webber follows the rags-to-riches story of Joseph, his eleven brothers, & the miraculous coat of many colors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.