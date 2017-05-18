David Ross' ESPN debut: Too much 'dan...

David Ross' ESPN debut: Too much 'dancing' talk, not enough baseball

Read more: Chicago Tribune

Had ESPN been as interested in showcasing what David Ross brought to the TV gig he was starting this week as the TV gig he ends next week, viewers would better know the sort of baseball analyst he'll be. It will be hard for the former Cubs catcher to truly shine until the spotlight shifts from the sequins and rhinestones of "Dancing with the Stars."

Chicago, IL

