Cubs focused on their own business, not resurgent rival Cardinals

Many Cubs players say they didn't pay much attention to the Cardinals ' gaudy opening-night ceremony when they displayed three of their World Series trophies while honoring 11 of their franchise's legends. "The only thing I remember were players driving around in cars," shortstop Addison Russell said.

