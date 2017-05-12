Chicago Cubs Recap: Eddie Butler domi...

Chicago Cubs Recap: Eddie Butler dominant, leads team to win over Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs rode three long-balls and a dominant start from Eddie Butler to a 3-2 series-opening victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Friday night. Making his first start as a member of the Chicago Cubs, Eddie Butler showed no signs of nerves, taking the ball in the heart of enemy territory.

Chicago, IL

