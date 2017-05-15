Chicago Cubs: Both sides to Ian Happ's slide-rule incident
Following their 5-3 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, an illegal slide has many in the Chicago Cubs clubhouse fuming over the "damn slide rule." While the Chicago Cubs take comfort in the impressive debut of outfielder Ian Happ , who recorded his first career home run, his illegal slide furthered the team's preexisting discontent with the rule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC