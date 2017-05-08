Carpenter's two-run triple highlights four-run fourth

MIAMI a Already having knocked in three runs with a second-inning double, Cardinals righthander Carlos Martinez made it a career-high four with a single to left in the fourth, scoring rookie Magenuris Sierra who had singled for the second time and moved up on a wild pitch. Martinez, who had his first two hits of this season, then scored his first run as both he and Kolten Wong, who had walked, scored on a triple by Matt Carpenter, who has driven in seven runs in the first four games of this trip on three home runs and a three-base hit.

