Carpenter bunting to exploit the shift

Despite objections others might have about a three-hole hitter settling for a bunt, Matt Carpenter insisted again on Thursday that he will continue to exploit defensive shifts by trying to push a bunt down the third-base line. Carpenter made two such attempts on Wednesday, and the second was not only successful, it keyed the Cardinals' three-run fifth in a 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

