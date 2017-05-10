Cards shuffle rotation to rest Wacha
Seeking to avoid the midseason shutdowns that interrupted Michael Wacha 's 2014 and '16 seasons, the Cardinals have decided to skip him on this turn through the rotation to build in extra rest. Instead of pitching Saturday against the Cubs, Wacha will start during the team's midweek series against the Red Sox.
