Cards' Martinez sets Statcast mark on putout
Carlos Martinez has been the Cardinals' best starting pitcher as of late, keeping them in games throughout May, often with little offensive support. In Wednesday night's 2-1 win, the right-hander continued his streak of impressive performances, which included a stellar grab on a hard-hit line drive.
