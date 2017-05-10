Cards honor breast cancer survivor Da...

Cards honor breast cancer survivor Darting

12 hrs ago Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Breast cancer survivor Jessica Darting, selected as the Cardinals' Honorary Bat Girl for the team's Mother's Day game, was so consumed by the sights and sounds around her on Sunday that she never noticed who was sneaking up from behind. Kolten Wong stepped away from his pregame work for a few minutes to surprise Darting in the Cardinals' dugout before the team's series finale with the Cubs.

