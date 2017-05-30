Cards fade vs. Dodgers on big night for Yadi
Seven Dodgers tallied RBIs and the bullpen came through with five innings of one-run ball as the Dodgers topped the Cardinals, 9-4, at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night, moving into first place in the National League West with the Rockies falling to the Mariners. The Dodgers scored in nearly every which way, first getting on the board on a sacrifice fly to left in the third before Chase Utley hit a ground-rule double to cut the St. Louis lead to 3-2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC