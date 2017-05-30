Cards fade vs. Dodgers on big night f...

Cards fade vs. Dodgers on big night for Yadi

Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Seven Dodgers tallied RBIs and the bullpen came through with five innings of one-run ball as the Dodgers topped the Cardinals, 9-4, at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night, moving into first place in the National League West with the Rockies falling to the Mariners. The Dodgers scored in nearly every which way, first getting on the board on a sacrifice fly to left in the third before Chase Utley hit a ground-rule double to cut the St. Louis lead to 3-2.

