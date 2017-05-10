Cards alter rotation with off days
With an off day Thursday before the Cardinals open up a series with the Chicago Cubs and one afterward before they play Boston, manager Mike Matheny has altered his rotation for the weekend set. Matheny, who met with Michael Wacha before the trip finale in Miami on Wednesday, is giving extra rest to Wacha, who will be moved back to Tuesday to pitch on eight days' rest against the Red Sox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC