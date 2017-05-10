Cards alter rotation with off days

Cards alter rotation with off days

With an off day Thursday before the Cardinals open up a series with the Chicago Cubs and one afterward before they play Boston, manager Mike Matheny has altered his rotation for the weekend set. Matheny, who met with Michael Wacha before the trip finale in Miami on Wednesday, is giving extra rest to Wacha, who will be moved back to Tuesday to pitch on eight days' rest against the Red Sox.

