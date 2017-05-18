Cardinals trade Matt Adams to Braves for minor leaguer

To facilitate the return of Stephen Piscotty to the active roster, someone had to be removed, and the Cardinals elected to part with Adams for a meager return instead of optioning a pitcher to the minor leagues. Adams had seen his playing time depleted since Matt Carpenter's full time move to first base over the winter; because both players bat left-handed, Adams became the odd man out, especially after his maligned stint as an outfielder ran its course in St. Louis.

