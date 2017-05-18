Cardinals' offer to prospect Robert spurned

Despite an aggressive attempt to lure one of the top international prospects to St. Louis, the Cardinals fell short in their pursuit of 19-year-old Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, who is instead General manager John Mozeliak received official word Saturday that the Cardinals were out of the mix for Robert, though Mozeliak acknowledged he had sensed for a few days that this was not going to work out for the organization. The Cardinals' bonus offer was among the most lucrative, but it was not believed to be the highest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.