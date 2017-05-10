Cardinals finish road sweep of Marlins

Cardinals finish road sweep of Marlins

Read more: News Tribune

Bob Gibson, Stan Musial, Dizzy Dean and Rogers Hornsby never had a trip with the Cardinals like the one they completed Wednesday night. Dexter Fowler hit a pinch-hit, go-ahead triple and St. Louis overcame a four-run deficit for the second game in a row, rallying past Miami 7-5 to conclude a trip that by one measure ranked as the franchise's best ever.

