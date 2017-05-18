Cardinals activate Peralta, option OF Sierra

Jhonny Peralta makes a nice grab on a line drive to rob Scooter Gennett of a hit in the top of the 2nd inning The Cardinals announced before Friday's series opener with the Giants that they have activated infielder Jhonny Peralta from the 10-day disabled list and optioned rookie outfielder Magneuris Sierra to Double-A Springfield. Peralta, 34, appeared in eight games with the Cardinals to begin the season, batting .120 before being placed on the DL on April 17. Peralta recently appeared in three games for Triple-A Memphis while on an injury rehabilitation assignment, batting .364 with a double and two RBIs.

