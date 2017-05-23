Cardinals 8 mins ago 1:12 p.m.Cards pitcher Tyler Lyons activated from DL

Cardinals 8 mins ago 1:12 p.m.Cards p...

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the activation of pitcher Tyler Lyons from the 10-day disabled list. In the corresponding roster move, pitcher Sam Tuivailala has been optioned to Memphis .

